PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $160.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.74.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $140.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average of $131.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.