PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $137.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.79.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.03. 58,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,307. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average is $131.24. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,668,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.