Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,763,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,924,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average of $203.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

