Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 188,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,000. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.7% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 568,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 27,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 49,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

MDT traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,145. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $121.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

