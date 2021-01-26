Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

