Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.