Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 490,173 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

