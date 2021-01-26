Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $30.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 151.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189,812 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,282,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

