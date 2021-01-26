Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $283,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 320,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,345. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

