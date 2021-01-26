Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 469 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,766.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,630.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,848.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

