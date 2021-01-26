Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 418.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.15. 2,392,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,792. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

