Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,088 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 16.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 226.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $14,335,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 125,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 110,223 shares during the last quarter.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

