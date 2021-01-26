Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.20, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.49. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$4.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$369.44 million and a P/E ratio of -23.42.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

