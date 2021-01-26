PlayChip Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One PlayChip coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 51.6% lower against the US dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $4.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.71 or 0.00780525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.44 or 0.04191748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017591 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.