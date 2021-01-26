PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,793. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $194.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.51 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. Analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 133.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

