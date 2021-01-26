Piper Sandler Weighs in on Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $65.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

In other news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042 over the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 58.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.