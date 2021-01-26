Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Private Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

