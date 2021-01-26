Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

AXNX stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $446,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,135.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,550 over the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

