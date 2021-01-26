Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $4.92 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$34.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.46. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.30 and a 52-week high of C$39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,716.49.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.77 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

