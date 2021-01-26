Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SMBK opened at $20.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $312.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SmartFinancial by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

