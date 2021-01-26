Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.78

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.78 and last traded at $73.60, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $1,197,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

