Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 96,998 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 96,998 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAV. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

