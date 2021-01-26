Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 79,612 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,612 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $54,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. 2,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

