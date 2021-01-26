Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,452,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $21,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 6,277,958 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after buying an additional 2,977,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 1,991,720 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 80.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 1,488,720 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,890,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,780 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 54,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,448,633. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.12.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

