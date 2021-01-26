Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $34.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. 5,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

