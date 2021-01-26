Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $31,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.59. 25,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,108. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.33. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $452.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

