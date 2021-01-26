Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,900.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,022. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,772.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,634.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

