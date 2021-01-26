Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 36,696 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $72.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

