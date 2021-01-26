Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.58.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $180.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.98 billion, a PE ratio of -198.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $195.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 883,837 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

