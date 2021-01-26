PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $22,462.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00009474 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00052479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00127991 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00281069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00038826 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

