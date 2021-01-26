Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,298 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $40,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

