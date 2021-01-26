Phala.Network Hits Market Capitalization of $33.88 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $33.88 million and $17.88 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00053395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00128686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00277865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00069354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037821 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,163,676 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

Phala.Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

