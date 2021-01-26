PFG Advisors Sells 414 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.39. 24,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,244. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

