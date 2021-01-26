PFG Advisors Sells 11,791 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

SPLV traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 105,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,021. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42.

