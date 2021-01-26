PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,767. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.36.

