PFG Advisors Purchases 589 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after buying an additional 1,121,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,097,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after buying an additional 121,325 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $86.65. 11,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

