PFG Advisors Has $3.55 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.90. The stock had a trading volume of 111,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average is $175.91.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

