PFG Advisors Decreases Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $165.79. 59,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $169.91.

