PFG Advisors Buys 8,483 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.2% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.03. 128,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,192. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $149.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02.

