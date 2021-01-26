PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.50. 180,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,102. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $257.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.