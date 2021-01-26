PFG Advisors Acquires 822 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. The stock had a trading volume of 732,558 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.75. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

