PFG Advisors Acquires 1,179 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $74.42. 1,026,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

