Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.76. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 3,259,862 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4 ($0.05).

Get Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.