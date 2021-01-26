PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Newland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, John Newland sold 9,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PetIQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PetIQ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 159,002 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

