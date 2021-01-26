Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 973 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

