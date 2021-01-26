Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after buying an additional 535,573 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after buying an additional 257,117 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after buying an additional 168,154 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average of $187.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

