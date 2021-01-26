Perpetual Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.20 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00017781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $119.21 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00127087 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00071463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00274275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00037633 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,487,852 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

