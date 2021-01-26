pEOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $363,001.84 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, pEOS has traded down 53.2% against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $363,001.84 and $3,761.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00053002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00128798 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00280872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00068746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038097 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

