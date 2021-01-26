Pendal Group Limited Takes Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 173,307 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,791,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

NYSE GMED opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

