Pendal Group Limited Takes $297,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,105.0% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $391.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares in the company, valued at $81,019,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,247 shares of company stock valued at $42,665,178. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

